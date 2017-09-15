Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
9 minutes ago Head of Kaspersky Lab to Testify Before U.S. Congress
36 minutes ago Moscow Authorities Cite Space Shortage After Revoking U.S. Embassy Parking Rights
2 hours ago Women in Russia Earn Significantly Less Than Their Male Counterparts
World
Russia Revokes U.S. Diplomats’ Parking Rights Amid Sanctions Spat
World
U.S. Reportedly Pressuring Russia to Sell Shuttered Diplomatic Properties
Business
Russian Cyber-Security Firm Kaspersky Could Shutter Washington Offices
World
Russian Defense Ministry Releases Cuban Missile Crisis Records
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Russia Accuses U.S. of Meddling in Local Elections

Sep 15, 2017 — 11:32
— Update: 11:34

Russia Accuses U.S. of Meddling in Local Elections

Sep 15, 2017 — 11:32
— Update: 11:34
Vedyashkin Sergei / Moskva News Agency

The U.S. attempted to influence Russia’s recent elections by routing money to candidates through a Central Asian country, a Russian senator told the RBC business outlet on Friday.

Voters went to the polls in 82 Russian regions, including Moscow, on Sept. 10 to elect governors and municipal deputies.

Andrei Klimov, the head of the Federation Council’s committee on state sovereignty, told RBC that the U.S. and other unnamed foreign states wired money to Russian foundations to support certain gubernatorial candidates.

Klimov did not name the country where the money was suspected of coming from, only specifying that the payments were made “in cash, cash equivalents, and cryptocurrency.”

However, an unnamed source in the committee told RBC that “American dollars” were transferred via Kazakhstan.

Initial reports of the interference came from Russia’s state financial watchdog Rosfinmonitoring, committee member Oleg Morozov told RBC.

To combat foreign influence, Klimov said, the committee wants to ban candidates from employing dual citizenship campaign staff.

The U.S. is currently conducting three parallel investigations into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential elections to help elect Donald Trump.

Related
Russia
Moscow Opposition Makes Gains in Municipal Elections
Russia
Russia’s Local and Regional Elections, the Highlights
Opinion
What to Tell an Alien About Russia’s Upcoming Elections
Russia
How a Small Russian Election Inspired a Big Political Movement
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+