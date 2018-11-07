U.S. Opens Door to New Russia Sanctions After Skripal Attack

The State Department notified Congress that Russia ignored a deadline to swear off the use of chemical weapons, opening the possibility of new sanctions linked to a nerve-agent attack in the U.K.

The department determined that Russia hasn’t met the conditions set forth in the 1991 Chemical and Biological Weapons Control and Warfare Elimination Act, spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement Tuesday. The law requires Moscow to assure the U.S. that it will no longer use chemical or biological weapons, and allow inspections to verify the claim.

“The Department is consulting with Congress regarding next steps,” Nauert said, referencing a legal requirement that can be dragged out before any sanctions are either imposed or waived.

The U.S. invoked the law in August, and then imposed a new round of sanctions to punish President Vladimir Putin’s government for the nerve-agent attack against former spy Sergey Skripal and his daughter in the U.K. in March. Under the law, Russia had 90 days to demonstrate that it would renounce the use of chemical weapons and allow inspectors.

That Russia would make such a gesture was seen as highly unlikely given that it’s denied any role in the attack against Skripal. Russian officials had strongly condemned the U.S. sanctions action in August.

Now, President Donald Trump faces a choice: The 1991 law demands new, sweeping sanctions including a downgrading in diplomatic relations, blanket bans on the import of Russian oil and exports of “all other goods and technology” aside from agricultural products, as well as limits on loans from U.S. banks.