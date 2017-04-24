U.S. Oil Firm Exxon Mobil Denied Russia Sanctions Waiver

U.S. oil firm Exxon Mobil has been denied special permission from the U.S. government to resume its business operations in Russia, the Bloomberg news agency has reported.

The company recently appealed to the U.S. Treasury Department to let the company bypass current U.S. sanctions, The Wall Street Journal wrote last week.

Exxon has applied for a visa waiver on several occasions, but renewed its efforts after its former chief executive, Rex Tillerson, became secretary of state, an unnamed source told the newspaper.