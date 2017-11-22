U.S. Lawmakers Move to Name Russian Embassy Address After Nemtsov

Lawmakers in Washington D.C. have introduced legislation that would change the name of a street near the Russian Embassy after the murdered opposition leader Boris Nemtsov.

Nemtsov was gunned down in February 2015 next to the Kremlin. A group of Chechen men was found guilty this summer, but critics say those responsible for planning the murder have yet to face trial.

The legislation, introduced by local Democratic lawmaker Mary Cheh, would rename a block near the Russian Embassy “Boris Nemtsov Plaza,” the Washington Post reports.

Cheh said the street would serve as a reminder of democratic values and that the Russian Embassy would not be able to have a say in the final decision to rename the street.

“The man was assassinated, and he was someone fighting for democracy in Russia, and he is a hero,” Cheh said. “But, of course, he is not being treated as a hero in Russia.”