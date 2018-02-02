News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
Feb. 02 2018 - 10:02

U.S. Is ‘Hunting’ For Russians Worldwide, Foreign Ministry Warns

Port of San Diego / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has warned citizens traveling abroad that they risk arrest on the request of U.S. intelligence services, who are ’hunting’ for Russians.

Last month, the U.S. State Department warned U.S. citizens traveling to Russia to “reconsider travel” due to “terrorism and harassment.”

Read More
Read more: U.S. Urges Travelers To Reconsider Visiting Russia

“Despite our calls to improve cooperation [...] American intelligence services are virtually ‘hunting’ for Russians all over the world,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement published on its website on Thursday.

The Foreign Ministry said that more than 40 Russian citizens have been arrested on U.S. orders in total, including 10 in the past year.

The statement mentions Konstantin Yaroshenko, arrested for an alleged drug-smuggling plot, and Victor Bout, accused of gun-running for the FARC armed group in Colombia.

“After being extradited to the U.S., Russian citizens are faced with discriminatory treatment at the hands of American ‘justice,’” the statement says.

“Using various methods, including direct threats, they are pressured to admit their guilt, despite the fictitiousness of the charges, and when they refuse they are given huge prison sentences.”

Russia Accuses CIA Director of Lying About Election Meddling
News
Jan. 08 2018
Russia Accuses CIA Director of Lying About Election Meddling
Russia’s Biggest Enemy Is U.S. — Poll
News
Jan. 10 2018
Russia’s Biggest Enemy Is U.S. — Poll
Russia Blasts U.S. Over Meddling in 2018 Presidential Elections
News
Jan. 10 2018
Russia Blasts U.S. Over Meddling in 2018 Presidential Elections

Latest news

Internet Censorship Skyrockets in Russia in 2017, Study Says
News
Feb. 05 2018
Internet Censorship Skyrockets in Russia in 2017, Study Says
Russia Calls in Army to Fight 'Storm of the Century' in Moscow
News
Feb. 05 2018
Russia Calls in Army to Fight 'Storm of the Century' in Moscow
News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend
News
Feb. 05 2018
News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

Putin Was Behind Russia’s Olympic Doping — Whistleblower

Moscow in your inbox