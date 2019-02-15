News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Feb. 15 2019 - 13:02
By Reuters

U.S. Investor Calvey Detained in Moscow on Suspicion of Fraud

Michael Calvey

Michael Calvey

Ruslan Shamukov / TASS

Russia has detained the U.S. founder of the Baring Vostok private equity group in Moscow on suspicion of fraud, a spokeswoman for Moscow's Basmanny court told Reuters on Friday.

Yunona Tsaryova, the spokeswoman, said Michael Calvey was detained on Thursday.

Read More
U.S. Founder of Major Private Equity Group Detained in Russia on Embezzlement Charges, Explained

Moscow's Basmanny court will rule later on Friday on whether to hold Calvey in custody, Interfax said.

Baring Vostok is a major equity fund group in Russia. Its website says it has over $3.7 billion of committed capital.

Calvey, also a senior partner at the fund, set it up in 1994.

Other members of the fund's team were also reported to have been detained.

The same Moscow court will decide later on Friday whether to hold a partner in the fund, Vagan Abgaryan, in custody, Interfax cited the same court spokeswoman as saying.

Baring Vostok was cited by Interfax as saying that Calvey had been detained in connection to a dispute over Russia's Vostochny Bank, in which the fund is a controlling shareholder.

Before starting at Baring Vostok, Calvey worked for the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and Salomon Brothers. 

Rich Russians and Tax Havens: The Moscow Times Sits Down With Oliver Bullough
Opinion
Jan. 22 2019
Rich Russians and Tax Havens: The Moscow Times Sits Down With Oliver Bullough
Russian Judge Resigns After Drunk Driving Cover-up Attempt
News
Jan. 17 2019
Russian Judge Resigns After Drunk Driving Cover-up Attempt
Russia Moves to Decriminalize 'Unavoidable' Corruption, Following Putin's Proposal
News
Jan. 29 2019
Russia Moves to Decriminalize 'Unavoidable' Corruption, Following Putin's Proposal


Latest news

We're Ready to Unite With Russia, Belarus Leader Lukashenko Says
News
Feb. 15 2019
We're Ready to Unite With Russia, Belarus Leader Lukashenko Says
Russian Nuclear-Capable Bombers Fly Over Sea of Japan
News
Feb. 15 2019
Russian Nuclear-Capable Bombers Fly Over Sea of Japan
U.S. Founder of Major Private Equity Group Detained in Russia on Embezzlement Charges, Explained
News
Feb. 15 2019
U.S. Founder of Major Private Equity Group Detained in Russia on Embezzlement Charges, Explained
By Reuters

Most read

Meanwhile…

Reebok Admits Cunnilingus Is No Joke in Russia

Meanwhile…

Russian Town Chases Out Rowdy Polar Bear Invaders

News

After Jailing of Jehovah’s Witness, Human Rights Activists Warn of 'Wave' of Arrests

News

Russia Moves to Mask Its Soldiers' Digital Trail

News

Putin’s Ambitious Plan to Overhaul Russia’s Economy Will Cost $390 Bln, Government Estimates

Sign up for our weekly newsletter