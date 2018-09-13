News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Sept. 13 2018 - 18:09
By Reuters

U.S Hits Russian Subsidiary of Chinese Tech-Firm with N.Korea-Related Sanctions

Steven Mnuchin / Flickr

The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on a China-based tech firm, its North Korean CEO and a Russian subsidiary, accusing them of moving illicit funding to North Korea in violation of U.S. sanctions.

The new sanctions target China-based Yanbian Silverstar Network Technology Co, its North Korean chief executive Jong Song Hwa, and a Russian-based sister company, Volasys Silver Star, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement.

"These actions are intended to stop the flow of illicit revenue to North Korea from overseas information technology workers disguising their true identities and hiding behind front companies, aliases, and third-party nationals," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

Mnuchin warned companies across the globe "to take precautions to ensure that they are not unwittingly employing North Korean workers for technology projects."

Read More
Why New Sanctions Might Be the Costliest for Russia Yet (Op-ed)

The Trump administration has maintained pressure on Pyongyang through sanctions in an effort to convince North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons, which are a threat to the United States.

President Donald Trump met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in June at a summit in Singapore where Kim agreed in broad terms to work toward denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. North Korea has however given no indication it is willing to give up its weapons unilaterally, as the Trump administration has demanded.

Washington has also accused Russia of violating U.N. sanctions on North Korea by granting work permits to North Korean laborers despite Russia's denial of any such actions.

The Russian Sanctions Bill Proposed by Congress, Explained
News
Aug. 15 2018
The Russian Sanctions Bill Proposed by Congress, Explained
U.S. Hits Russian Firm Over Breach of N. Korea Sanctions
News
Aug. 16 2018
U.S. Hits Russian Firm Over Breach of N. Korea Sanctions
Britain Pushes for More EU Sanctions Against Russia
News
Aug. 21 2018
Britain Pushes for More EU Sanctions Against Russia

Latest news

Angry Fans Flood John Terry's Instagram After Ex-England Captain Spurns Spartak Move
News
Sept. 13 2018
Angry Fans Flood John Terry's Instagram After Ex-England Captain Spurns Spartak Move
Russians Accused of Spy Poisoning Say They Were in Salisbury for Tourism
News
Sept. 13 2018
Russians Accused of Spy Poisoning Say They Were in Salisbury for Tourism
TV Still Russia’s Biggest News Source, but Trust Plummets — Poll
News
Sept. 13 2018
TV Still Russia’s Biggest News Source, but Trust Plummets — Poll
By Reuters

Most read

News

Russian Ministry Warns of Coming Environmental Apocalypse Fueled by Climate Change

News

Poland Fires All Russian Diplomatic School Graduates From Foreign Service, Minister Says

News

Putin's Ex-Bodyguard Challenges Navalny to a ‘Duel’

News

U.S. Jets Intercept Russian Strategic Bombers Off the Coast of Alaska

News

Russian Opposition Candidates Beaten, Cars Torched Ahead of Elections

Sign up for our weekly newsletter