U.S. Imposes New Sanctions on Russia Over Crimea

The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on two Ukrainians, a Russian officer and nine entities for Moscow's annexation of Crimea and profiting from the occupation, the U.S. Treasury said.

One of the entities sanctioned — the Limited Liability Company Southern Project — was linked to Bank Rossiya and Russian businessman Yury Kovalchuk, the Treasury Department said.

Kovulchuk, whom the United States government has called "the personal banker" for senior Russian officials, is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and was previously sanctioned by the United States over the Crimea crisis.

"Treasury remains committed to targeting Russian-backed entities that seek to profit from Russia's illegal annexation and occupation of Crimea," Sigal Mandelker, Treasury's under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in a statement.

The sanctions, bought under a 2017 U.S. law known as the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, or CAATSA, aim to further punish Moscow for seizing control of Ukraine's Crimea peninsula in March 2014 after Moscow-backed Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich fled power after months of street protests.