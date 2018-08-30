U.S. Goes to WTO to Challenge Russian Response to Trump's Steel Tariffs

The United States launched a complaint against Russia at the World Trade Organization (WTO) on Wednesday, challenging measures introduced by Russia in response to recent U.S. tariffs on global steel and aluminum exports.

Imposed in July, the measures in question featuring extra duties on a limited range of U.S. goods were a limited response to the U.S. tariffs, aimed at compensating for just $87.6 million of the $537.6 million Russia expects the hike to cost its companies.

The United States said Russia's measures broke WTO rules by applying only to U.S. imports, and not to goods from any other country, and because the rates of duty were higher than the maximum allowed under its WTO membership terms.