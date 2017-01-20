U.S. Firms Ready to Mend Russian Ties 'Before Sanctions Lifted,' Claims Deputy Prime Minister

U.S. businesses are ready to mend ties with Moscow without waiting for the White House to cancel anti-Russian sanctions, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov claimed on Friday.

The politician told reporters at the World Economic Forum that U.S.-Russian companies wanted to start “establishing a dialogue” before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump met with his Russian counterpart.

He declared Trump's upcoming inauguration as part of a “new world order.”

"The mood is different [at the Davos forum],” Shuvalov said. “Everyone is concerned about how Russia and the United States will be getting along, about what will happen with the sanctions agenda, and generally about what will be a new world order."

Shuvalov also claimed that there was “enormous interest” in the Russian economy, and a closed meeting would be taking place for investors.

More than 3,000 people will be taking part in the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, including 1,200 chief executives or company chairs and more than 50 world leaders.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and British Prime Minister Theresa May are both in attendance in 2017, as well as pop stars such as Will.I.Am. and Shakira.