U.S. Embassy in Moscow: ‘We Reserve Right to Respond to Russian Retaliation’

The U.S. Embassy in Moscow has warned it may respond to “Russian retaliation” amid a diplomatic row over the poisoning of a former double agent.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday expelled 60 Russians and closed the Russian consulate in Seattle in response to the poisoning of former Russia spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the U.K. earlier this month. Russia said it will expel 60 U.S. diplomatic staff in turn.

“The United States took this action in response to Russia's attack on our closest ally, the United Kingdom, and its ongoing pattern of destabilizing activities in the United States and elsewhere,” Embassy spokesperson Maria Olson told The Moscow Times. “We reserve the right to respond further to any Russian retaliation.”