News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
March 22 2018 - 12:03

U.S. Earmarks $250M to Counter Russian Influence

Leah Millis / Reuters

A massive U.S. government spending bill unveiled on Wednesday has earmarked $250 million to counter Russian influence in the wake of allegations about Russia’s meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential elections. 

A U.S. Special Counsel indicted 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities last month on charges of defrauding the U.S. government by interfering in the political process. The counsel and congressional committees are investigating thousands of Russian ads on Facebook and Twitter, which are believed to have fanned tensions during the presidential campaign.

Read More
Kremlin Troll Tells All About Influencing U.S. Elections

“[N]ot less than $250,000,000 shall be made available to carry out the purposes of the Countering Russian Influence Fund,” reads the text of the more than 2,000-page spending bill. 

The $1.3 trillion bill, which faces a Friday deadline for passage, also includes $380 million to help safeguard U.S. voting systems from cyber attacks. The allocation would be one of Congress' first concrete steps to bolstering election security since the 2016 presidential campaign was marred by allegations of Russian meddling. 

The spending bill also includes a $307 million increase over the Trump administration's request for the FBI's budget, which appropriators said would be used in part for counter-intelligence efforts to protect against Russia cyber attacks. 

Americans vote in November in midterm elections, which U.S. intelligence officials have repeatedly warned in recent weeks could be targeted by Russia or others seeking to disrupt the process. 

It was not immediately clear when the funding would be made available or if it would be delivered in time to make a difference for states ahead of the 2018 midterm elections. 

The Department of Homeland said last year that 21 states had experienced initial probing of their election systems from Russian hackers in 2016 and that a small number of networks were compromised. It said there is no evidence any votes were actually altered. 

Reuters contributed reporting to this article.

Russia Complains About Working Conditions for Journalists in the U.S.
News
Feb. 20 2018
Russia Complains About Working Conditions for Journalists in the U.S.
Police Detain Director of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation at Airport
News
Feb. 20 2018
Police Detain Director of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation at Airport
90% of Crimeans Plan to Vote for Putin — Poll
News
Feb. 20 2018
90% of Crimeans Plan to Vote for Putin — Poll

Latest news

British Council Ceases Activity in Russia
News
March 22 2018
British Council Ceases Activity in Russia
American Basketball Player Joins Team Russia After Accepting Citizenship
News
March 22 2018
American Basketball Player Joins Team Russia After Accepting Citizenship
Putin's Relative Nominated to Board of Russian Energy Giant Gazprom
News
March 22 2018
Putin's Relative Nominated to Board of Russian Energy Giant Gazprom

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

World Cup Fans Allowed to Bring Medical Marijuana to Russia

Moscow in your inbox