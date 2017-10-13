Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
41 minutes ago British Council Launches ‘Science Train’ on Moscow Metro
1 hour ago Russia's Biggest Cinema Chain Agrees to Screen Controversial Tsar Biopic ‘Mathilde’
2 hours ago Moscow Extends ‘My Street’ Urban Renewal Program to 2020
World
Embassy in Pyongyang Points to North Korean Atlas Showing Crimea as Russia
World
U.S. Vows to Return Flags From Seized Russian Consulate
World
Russians Suspected of Using Pokémon Go to Sow U.S. Racial Tensions
World
Embattled Russian Cyber Firm Kaspersky Teams Up With Interpol
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Russian State Media Says U.S. Denied Visa to Russian Delegation to Attend UN Briefing

Oct 13, 2017 — 09:41
— Update: 16:24

Russian State Media Says U.S. Denied Visa to Russian Delegation to Attend UN Briefing

Oct 13, 2017 — 09:41
— Update: 16:24
jensjunge / pixabay

A delegation from the Russian Defense Ministry General Staff was reportedly denied visas by U.S. authorities to attend a UN briefing in New York on Oct. 12, Russian state media reports.

Russia and the United States have been engaged in a diplomatic spat ever since Washington accused Moscow of interference in the 2016 presidential election. Both sides have engaged in the expulsion of diplomats and seizure of diplomatic properties.

The Russian military delegation would have included Lieutenant-General Andrei Tretyak, first deputy defense minister and advisor to the chief of staff, the state-run news agency RIA Novosti reported Thursday, citing ministry spokesperson Alexander Yemelyanov.

The delegation intended to take part in a Russian-Chinese briefing at the UN on the problems of U.S. anti-missile technology, RIA reported. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow was "very concerned with the situation and considers it unacceptable."

Commenting on the news on Friday afternoon, U.S. Embassy spokeswoman Maria Olson said it went against protocol to "publicly discuss the issuing of visas to this or that individual," the Interfax news agency reports. "Nonetheless, I would like to emphasize that priority is given to officials intending to participating in bilateral talks at the UN, as required by international agreements and diplomatic practice," she was cited as saying.

Related
Russia
Tit-for-tat May See U.S. Media Outlets Banned in Russia
Russia
Putin Appoints Antonov as New U.S. Ambassador
Russia
U.S. Extends Sanctions on Russia to 2017
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+