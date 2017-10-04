Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
18 minutes ago Russia’s Most Crooked Streets Are in Sochi
3 hours ago Russian Supreme Court Upholds Bolotnaya Conviction, Ignoring European Court
3 hours ago Kremlin Doesn't Trust Reports that Islamic State Captives Are Russians
World
Islamic State Says It Has Captured 2 Russian Soldiers in Syria
World
Putin Offers New Ambassador Condolences Over Las Vegas Shooting
World
Russia Threatens to Retaliate Against U.S. Seizure of San Francisco Consulate
World
The Russia Investigation: All the Latest Updates
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

U.S. Denies Breaking Into Seized Russian Consulate

Oct 4, 2017 — 09:57
— Update: 10:19

U.S. Denies Breaking Into Seized Russian Consulate

Oct 4, 2017 — 09:57
— Update: 10:19
Stephen Lam / Reuters

U.S. officials did not break into a Russian consulate building in San Francisco, the State Department said on Tuesday.

Moscow threatened retaliation on Monday after it said U.S. agents broke into the San Francisco consulate building’s residential section. It warned that Washington had “essentially agreed to the possibility of similar treatment of their representative offices in Russia.”

The building and several other consular properties in the U.S. were vacated by Russian diplomatic staff on Washington’s orders early September. The move came after Moscow instructed the U.S. diplomatic mission in Russia to cut its staff by hundreds of people in a series of tit-for-tat measures.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said during a press briefing Tuesday that Washington issued an Oct. 1 deadline for people remaining in the “office-type space” to vacate.

“We did not break locks, no FBI involved,” Nauert said. “This is Diplomatic Security along with foreign missions office.”

She reiterated the State Department’s previous statements to local media that the U.S. officials carried out a walk-through at the two-story brownstone building.

Read more: Enter Huntsman, Trump’s New Man in Moscow

“The purpose of that is to make sure that people are no longer living there, and they conducted that and they completed it." 

Russia’s Foreign Ministry published a series of video updates of the “invasion” into the diplomatic property on its Facebook page.

The state-run TASS news agency and the Kremlin-backed RT television network also ran live feeds of the seized property. 

One of the captions to the ministry’s videos claimed that U.S. officials had broken a lock to the residence gate, allowing the “intruders” to gain entrance.

Related
Russia
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Says Trump Might Not Serve Full Term
Russia
Putin Says Russia ‘Reserves Right’ to Oust More U.S. Diplomats
World
U.S. State Dept. Denies Breaking Down Doors at Russian Properties
Russia
Russian Foreign Ministry Preparing Lawsuit Against U.S. for 'Violating Property Rights'
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+