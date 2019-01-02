News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Jan. 02 2019 - 15:01
By Reuters

U.S. Demands Immediate Return of Ex-Marine Detained in Russia on Spy Charges

Zuma / TASS

The United States is demanding the immediate return of a retired U.S. Marine detained by Russia on spying charges, and wants an explanation on why he was arrested, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday.

Speaking in Brasilia the day after Brazil's new president Jair Bolsonaro was inaugurated, Pompeo said the U.S. government hoped to gain consular access to Paul Whelan within the next few hours following his arrest in Moscow.

