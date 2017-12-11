U.S. Consulates Resume Visa Services in Russia

U.S. consulates in St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg and Vladivostok have resumed processing applications for travel visas, after suspending their work this summer as relations between Washington and Moscow soured.

The U.S. Embassy has warned consulate services might still be affected by low staff numbers.

The consulates temporarily suspended processing non-immigrant visas in August after Russia ordered the U.S. to cut its staff to 455. The move came after U.S. President Donald Trump signed fresh sanctions against Russia in July.

