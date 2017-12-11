News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
9 hours ago Nationalists Attack Metro Passengers in St. Petersburg, Yelling ‘This Car is for Whites’
10 hours ago A Quarter of Russians Pay Bribes, Anonymous Survey Says
12 hours ago FIFA to Test Russian Soccer Team for Suspected Doping
News
Nationalists Attack Metro Passengers in St. Petersburg, Yelling ‘This Car is for Whites’
News
A Quarter of Russians Pay Bribes, Anonymous Survey Says
News
Russia Is Now Venezuela's Only Hope (Op-ed)
City
The Start of the Snowy Season Through Instagram
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

U.S. Consulates Resume Visa Services in Russia

Dec 11, 2017 — 12:35
— Update: 12:43

U.S. Consulates Resume Visa Services in Russia

Dec 11, 2017 — 12:35
— Update: 12:43
Alexandra Mudrats / TASS

U.S. consulates in St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg and Vladivostok have resumed processing applications for travel visas, after suspending their work this summer as relations between Washington and Moscow soured.

The U.S. Embassy has warned consulate services might still be affected by low staff numbers.

The consulates temporarily suspended processing non-immigrant visas in August after Russia ordered the U.S. to cut its staff to 455. The move came after U.S. President Donald Trump signed fresh sanctions against Russia in July.

Read more: U.S. Embassy in Moscow Suspends Non-Immigrant Visas for Russians

Before this week, Russians seeking a visa had to either travel to the U.S. Embassy in Moscow or to apply at embassies in neighboring countries. 

In an online statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said it considered the move to resume services “a step in the right direction.” It added, however, that the decision to cut the number of staff working on visa processing was made in Washington, not in Moscow. 

“This was done deliberately — to create inconveniences for Russians and to provoke societal discontent.”

In comments to the state-funded TASS news agency, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said there were still "a number of acute problems that have not yet been resolved” between the two countries.

Related
News
Ambassador Huntsman: 'Zero Trust' Between U.S. and Russia
News
U.S. To Resume Limited Visa Services in Russia Next Week
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+