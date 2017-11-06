U.S. Commerce Secretary, Russian Shipping Company Deny Links After Paradise Leaks

Russian petrochemical giant Sibur expressed surprise and indignation Monday after leaked documents revealed that a stake in the company is held by U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

On Sunday, 13.4 million leaked offshore financial documents from the Bermuda-based law firm Appleby, known as the Paradise Papers, were released to the public. The information contained in the leak was reviewed by 96 media partners in the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, the same group that published the Panama Papers in 2016.

Sibur flatly denied that it had any direct links with Ross and called the leaked reports a "politically biased interpretation in certain media publications of regular commercial activities.”

The company was responding to media reports that the leaked documents show Ross holding a 31 percent stake in Navigator Holdings, a shipping firm which has supplied services to Sibur.