U.S. Charges Seven Russians, Detains Four On $4M Car Fraud

At least seven Russian nationals have been indicted in the United States on suspicion of money laundering and conspiracy to commit fraud for running a fake car dealership and collecting $4.5 million from unsuspecting victims.

The Russian Consulate in New York said Monday that the FBI had detained four of the seven Russians on charges of duping victims into paying deposits on cars they never received and then creating shell companies to launder the money out of the U.S.

The Russians were part of a group of 25 nationals from the former Soviet Union accused of posing as dealers claiming to sell classic cars online between November 2016 through July 2018.