News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
News
Aug. 07 2018 - 13:08

U.S. Charges Seven Russians, Detains Four On $4M Car Fraud

Case full of US Dollars/ Pixabay/ Pexels

At least seven Russian nationals have been indicted in the United States on suspicion of money laundering and conspiracy to commit fraud for running a fake car dealership and collecting $4.5 million from unsuspecting victims.

The Russian Consulate in New York said Monday that the FBI had detained four of the seven Russians on charges of duping victims into paying deposits on cars they never received and then creating shell companies to launder the money out of the U.S.

The Russians were part of a group of 25 nationals from the former Soviet Union accused of posing as dealers claiming to sell classic cars online between November 2016 through July 2018.

Read More
Russian Woman Indicted by U.S. Grand Jury on Charges of Being Government Agent

“The co-conspirators then sent the fraud proceeds outside the United States to Eastern European countries, from where many of the conspirators originated,” the indictment reads.

The Russian Embassy said Monday it had asked the State Department to provide information on the whereabouts of the Russian citizens, and was working to establish direct contact.

The defendants face up to 50 years behind bars on combined charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Russia Suggests CIA Update Map to Include Crimea
News
July 09 2018
Russia Suggests CIA Update Map to Include Crimea
Kremlin Says U.S. Senator's Comparison of Russian Leadership to Mafia is 'Russophobic'
News
July 11 2018
Kremlin Says U.S. Senator's Comparison of Russian Leadership to Mafia is 'Russophobic'
Founder of Pro-Gun Group Butina Arrested in Washington, Accused of Espionage
News
July 17 2018
Founder of Pro-Gun Group Butina Arrested in Washington, Accused of Espionage

Latest news

Navalny Calls for Election Day Rallies Against Retirement Age Hike
News
Aug. 07 2018
Navalny Calls for Election Day Rallies Against Retirement Age Hike
Russia Can Weather Any New U.S. Sanctions, Says Moody’s
News
Aug. 07 2018
Russia Can Weather Any New U.S. Sanctions, Says Moody’s
Forbes Russia Publisher Sues Ex-Editor for Defamation, Disclosure of Secrets
News
Aug. 07 2018
Forbes Russia Publisher Sues Ex-Editor for Defamation, Disclosure of Secrets

Most read

News

Russian Journalists Killed in Central African Republic Ambush, Reports

Opinion

Forbes Russia Is Losing Its Independence. Should the World Care?

News

Putin Recreates Soviet-Era Patriotic Directorate in Russia's Army

News

Explosion Rocks Pension Fund Office in Western Russia

Meanwhile…

'Begemot' Cat Abducted in Central Moscow’s Bulgakov House

Sign up for our weekly newsletter