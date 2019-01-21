News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Jan. 21 2019 - 14:01
By Reuters

U.S. Calls on Russia to Destroy New Missile System

Robert Wood, U.S. disarmament ambassador / geneva.usmission.gov

The United States called on Russia on Monday to destroy a new cruise missile system which it said constituted a "direct violation" of the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, and accused Moscow of destabilizing global security.

"Unfortunately, the United States increasingly finds that Russia cannot be trusted to comply with its arms control obligations and that its coercive and malign actions around the globe have increased tensions," Robert Wood, U.S. disarmament ambassador, told the U.N.-sponsored Conference on Disarmament.

"Russia must verifiably destroy all SSC-8 missiles, launchers and associated equipment in order to come back into compliance with the INF Treaty," he said, reiterating the Trump administration's plan to withdraw from the 1987 pact in early February.

Alaskan Spends Christmas in Moscow, Awaits Deportation
News
Dec. 25 2018
Alaskan Spends Christmas in Moscow, Awaits Deportation
News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend
News
Dec. 31 2018
News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend
Russia Detains American in Moscow Over Suspected Spying
News
Dec. 31 2018
Russia Detains American in Moscow Over Suspected Spying


Latest news

Russia Calls Sanctions on Skripal Suspects "Groundless"
News
Jan. 21 2019
Russia Calls Sanctions on Skripal Suspects "Groundless"
The 10-Year Challenge, Russian-Style
Meanwhile…
Jan. 21 2019
The 10-Year Challenge, Russian-Style
Russia Rejects U.S. Call to Destroy Missile in Arms Pact Row
News
Jan. 21 2019
Russia Rejects U.S. Call to Destroy Missile in Arms Pact Row
By Reuters

Most read

News

Su-34 Bombers Collide in Far East Russia, Pilot Rescued

News

Model Who Claimed Trump Secrets Detained at Moscow Airport

News

Islamic State Claims Responsibility for Deadly Russian Apartment Blast — Reports

News

Official Data Vastly Underestimates Russian Emigration – Report

Opinion

Pessimism Sweeps Russia (Op-ed)

Sign up for our weekly newsletter