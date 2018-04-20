U.S. Avoided Russia's 'Red Lines' in Syrian Airstrikes, Lavrov Claims

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Friday that the U.S. military and its allies had avoided Russian “red lines” when conducting airstrikes against Syria last week.

The United States, France and Britain launched 105 missiles last week in retaliation for a suspected poison gas attack by government forces on a rebel-held area near the capital. Prior to the expected attack, Russian General Valery Gerasimov warned that Russia’s military would target all missiles that threaten the lives of its servicemen, including the locations from which they are fired.