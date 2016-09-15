U.S., Russia to Coordinate Syria Airstrikes in Dedicated Geneva Center

2 hours ago
On Sept. 5, the Justice Ministry included Levada on its “foreign agents” registry after finding the NGO was engaged in “political activity” and receiving funding from abroad. It came on the doorstep of a parliamentary ...
21 hours agoMuchnik's Picks: Moscow Music Week, Joss Stone and More Music on the Weekend
Another week, another crop of great gigs including Moscow Music Week, which is back in the city for the second time this weekend. It's a so-called "showcase festival," which means the bands performing at various venues will be grouped by genre or recording label. Alongside newcomers waiting to be discovered, there are also some famous faces you might recognize.
Another week, another crop of great gigs including Moscow Music Week, which is back in the city for the second time this weekend. It's a so-called "showcase festival," which means the bands performing at various venues will be grouped by genre or recording label. Alongside newcomers waiting to be discovered, there are also some famous faces ...
19 hours agoRussian Real Incomes Drop 5.3% — Audit Chamber
12 hours agoHead of Russia's Powerful Investigative Committee Expected to Step Down