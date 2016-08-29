U.S., Russia Considering Joint Attack on Aleppo – Reports

Russia and the United States have been discussing a joint-attack on the besieged Syrian city of Aleppo since December 2015, Russia's Interfax news agency reported Monday.

A coordinated operation in the city could start as early as mid-September, Interfax reported, citing an unidentified source.



Enemy fighters would likely be trapped within the city before airstrikes began, the source said. They did not confirm whether the Syrian Air Force would take part in the attack.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry met in Geneva on Aug. 26, where both pledged closer coordination to fight the Islamic State within Syria.

Cooperation in Syria between Russia and the United States faces a number of hurdles, including disagreements on the fate of Syrian leader Bashar Assad and the designation of different armed factions as “terrorist.”



The Islamic State is a terrorist organization banned in Russia.

