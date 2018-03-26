News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
March 26 2018 - 16:03

U.S. and EU Countries Expel Russian Diplomats in Coordinated Response to Ex-Spy's Poisoning

Gage Skidmore / Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Gage Skidmore / Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday ordered the expulsion of at least 60 Russians from the United States and closed the Russian consulate in Seattle over a nerve agent attack earlier this month in Britain, senior U.S. officials said.

The order includes 12 Russian intelligence officers from Russia's mission to the United Nations headquarters in New York and reflects concerns that Russian intelligence activities have been increasingly aggressive, senior U.S. administration officials told reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity. 

Simultaneously with the U.S. announcement, 14 EU member states decided to expel Russian diplomats, European Council president Donald Tusk told reporters Monday.

"Additional measures, including further sanctions within the common EU framework, cannot be excluded in the coming days and weeks," he said.

Germany announced it was expelling four Russian diplomats as an act of solidarity with Britain, which has accused Moscow of carrying out the nerve agent attack on former double agent Sergei Skripal.

"After the poisoning attack in Salisbury, Russia is still not cooperating with the investigation," the German foreign ministry said.

Other countries that expelled Russian diplomats on Monday include France, Poland, Denmark, Lithuania, Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Latvia, Estonia and Ukraine. 

The state-run RIA news agency cited a Russian foreign ministry source as saying: “The response will be symmetrical. We will work on it in the coming days and will respond to every country in turn.” 

Reuters contributed reporting to this article.

Nuclear Weapons and Economic Woes: The Highlights of Putin’s Federal Assembly Address
News
March 01 2018
Nuclear Weapons and Economic Woes: The Highlights of Putin’s Federal Assembly Address
Russia Proposes Tillerson-Lavrov Meeting in Ethiopia This Week
News
March 05 2018
Russia Proposes Tillerson-Lavrov Meeting in Ethiopia This Week
Russia Accuses U.S. of Flouting UN Resolution in Syria Amid Eastern Ghouta Battle
News
March 05 2018
Russia Accuses U.S. of Flouting UN Resolution in Syria Amid Eastern Ghouta Battle

Latest news

Russian Officials React to Mass Expulsion of Diplomats From U.S. and EU
News
March 26 2018
Russian Officials React to Mass Expulsion of Diplomats From U.S. and EU
Russian Authorities Threaten to Take Away Teacher’s Children Over Hunger Strike
News
March 26 2018
Russian Authorities Threaten to Take Away Teacher’s Children Over Hunger Strike
Russia Will Expel U.S. Diplomats in Response to Washington
News
March 26 2018
Russia Will Expel U.S. Diplomats in Response to Washington

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

World Cup Fans Allowed to Bring Medical Marijuana to Russia

Moscow in your inbox