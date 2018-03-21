News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
March 21 2018 - 14:03
By Reuters

U.S. Ambassador to Skip Russian Ministry's 'Spy Poisoning' Meeting

The U.S. ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman

Eric Thayer / Reuters

The U.S. ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman will skip a special Russian briefing on the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Britain, Russian news agencies reported, citing the U.S. embassy in Moscow.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has invited foreign ambassadors to attend a meeting with arms control experts later on Wednesday to discuss British allegations that Moscow was responsible for the poisoning in southern England, something Russia denies.

Britain's ambassador in Moscow is not attending the event either.

By Reuters

