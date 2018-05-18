U.S. Ambassador to Russia Cancels Speech at St. Petersburg Economic Forum

The U.S. ambassador to Russia said he would not speak when he appears on the panel of the St. Petersburg economic forum (SPIEF) next week which he was to participate in with Viktor Vekselberg, a Russian oligarch recently added to a U.S. sanctions list.

"While I will not be participating in any panel discussions at SPIEF, I will be meeting as many people as possible to discuss the road ahead," the envoy, Jon Huntsman, said in a video posted by the U.S. Embassy in Moscow on Twitter.