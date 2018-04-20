News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
April 20 2018 - 09:04
By Reuters

U.S. Accuses Russia of Trying to 'Sanitize' Chemical Attack Site in Syria

Ammar Safarjalani / Zuma / TASS

The United States has credible information that Russia and Syria are trying to "sanitize" the site of a suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria while denying access to the area by international inspectors, the State Department said on Thursday.

Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said the team of inspectors from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) had not been given access to the site of the alleged attack in the town of Douma on April 7.

"We have credible information that indicates that Russian officials are working with the Syrian regime to deny and to delay these inspectors from gaining access to Douma," Nauert told a news briefing.

Read More
Kremlin Denies Allegations That Russia Is Blocking Inspectors' Access to Douma

"Russian officials have worked with the Syrian regime, we believe, to sanitize the locations of the suspected attacks and remove incriminating evidence of chemical weapons use," she added.

While repeating that Syria was responsible for the attacks, Nauert also said the United States had credible information that "people on the ground have been pressured by both Russia and Syria to try to change their stories."

Western countries say scores of people were gassed to death in the attack. Russia and its ally deny that.

A U.N. security team came under fire in Syria on Wednesday while doing reconnaissance for inspectors to visit the sites of the suspected attack.

The United States, Britain and France fired missiles at Syrian targets on Saturday in retaliation for the suspected chemical use.

Nauert said the United States worried that the evidence would "deteriorate" the longer the inspectors were delayed.

"That is of great concern to us," she said. 

Russia Study Abroad Programs to Continue Despite U.S. Travel Warning — Academic Group
News
March 22 2018
Russia Study Abroad Programs to Continue Despite U.S. Travel Warning — Academic Group
U.S. Earmarks $250M to Counter Russian Influence
News
March 22 2018
U.S. Earmarks $250M to Counter Russian Influence
Russia to Lose Up to $3 Bln Over Trump's Tariffs, Trade Official Warns
News
March 23 2018
Russia to Lose Up to $3 Bln Over Trump's Tariffs, Trade Official Warns

Latest news

Russians’ Trust In Putin Drops to Below 50% After Election — Poll
News
April 20 2018
Russians’ Trust In Putin Drops to Below 50% After Election — Poll
Russian Politician Appeals to Putin Over Alleged Death Threats Amid Garbage Protests
News
April 20 2018
Russian Politician Appeals to Putin Over Alleged Death Threats Amid Garbage Protests
Russian Businessman Releases 'Novichok' Line of Cooking Oil
Meanwhile…
April 20 2018
Russian Businessman Releases 'Novichok' Line of Cooking Oil
By Reuters

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox