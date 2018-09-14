U.S. Accuses Russia of Covering Up Breaches of N.Korea Sanctions

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley accused Moscow on Thursday of seeking to cover up breaches of UN sanctions on North Korea by Russians after it pushed for changes to an independent report on sanctions violations.

The UN Security Council will meet on Monday over the implementation of sanctions on North Korea at the request of Washington, the U.S. mission to the United Nations said.

The report, submitted to the Security Council's North Korea sanctions committee last month, said Pyongyang had not stopped its nuclear and missile programs and was violating UN sanctions on exports.

Diplomats said Russia pressured the independent sanctions monitors to amend the report. The Security Council has to agree by consensus on whether to publish the report and the United States objected to releasing the amended document.

"Russia can't be allowed to edit and obstruct independent UN reports on North Korea sanctions just because they don't like what they say. Period," Haley said in a statement. "The full implementation of UN Security Council resolutions remains mandatory for all member states — including Russia."