News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Sept. 14 2018 - 10:09

U.S. Accuses Russia of Covering Up Breaches of N.Korea Sanctions

Nikki Haley (Gage Skidmore / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0)

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley accused Moscow on Thursday of seeking to cover up breaches of UN sanctions on North Korea by Russians after it pushed for changes to an independent report on sanctions violations.

The UN Security Council will meet on Monday over the implementation of sanctions on North Korea at the request of Washington, the U.S. mission to the United Nations said.

The report, submitted to the Security Council's North Korea sanctions committee last month, said Pyongyang had not stopped its nuclear and missile programs and was violating UN sanctions on exports.

Diplomats said Russia pressured the independent sanctions monitors to amend the report. The Security Council has to agree by consensus on whether to publish the report and the United States objected to releasing the amended document.

"Russia can't be allowed to edit and obstruct independent UN reports on North Korea sanctions just because they don't like what they say. Period," Haley said in a statement. "The full implementation of UN Security Council resolutions remains mandatory for all member states — including Russia."

Read More
U.S Hits Russian Subsidiary of Chinese Tech-Firm with N.Korea-Related Sanctions

The Russian mission to the United Nations and the chair of the independent panel of UN sanctions monitors did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The amended report removed some references to Russians accused of breaching sanctions on North Korea, said one diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Russia and China have suggested the Security Council discuss easing sanctions after U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met in June and Kim pledged to work toward denuclearization.

The United States and other council members have said there must be strict enforcement of sanctions until Pyongyang acts.

Washington on Thursday imposed sanctions on a China-based tech firm, its North Korean chief executive and a Russian subsidiary, accusing them of moving illicit funding to North Korea in violation of U.S. sanctions.

U.S. Hits Russian Firm Over Breach of N. Korea Sanctions
News
Aug. 16 2018
U.S. Hits Russian Firm Over Breach of N. Korea Sanctions

Latest news

U.S. Tells Russia it Could Avoid Novichok Sanctions in Exchange for Chemical Inspections
News
Sept. 14 2018
U.S. Tells Russia it Could Avoid Novichok Sanctions in Exchange for Chemical Inspections
Russian Emigree Hitman Detained in Israel After Warning Would-Be Victims
Meanwhile…
Sept. 14 2018
Russian Emigree Hitman Detained in Israel After Warning Would-Be Victims
Russian Warships Hold Military Exercise in Bering Sea
News
Sept. 14 2018
Russian Warships Hold Military Exercise in Bering Sea

Most read

News

Poland Fires All Russian Diplomatic School Graduates From Foreign Service, Minister Says

News

Putin's Ex-Bodyguard Challenges Navalny to a ‘Duel’

News

U.S. Jets Intercept Russian Strategic Bombers Off the Coast of Alaska

News

Russians Accused of Spy Poisoning Say They Were in Salisbury for Tourism

News

Russian Deputy Submits Bill to Regulate Duels

Sign up for our weekly newsletter