News
June 25 2018 - 18:06

Uruguay Beats Russia's 10-Man Team 3-0 to Top Group A

Pilar Olivares / Reuters

Uruguay comfortably beat World Cup hosts Russia 3-0 on Monday to seal top spot in Group A courtesy of a Luis Suarez free kick, a Denis Cheryshev own goal and a late Edinson Cavani strike.

Russia, who had already qualified along with Uruguay for the last 16 after winning their first two games, played much of the match with 10 men after Igor Smolnikov was sent off for two yellow cards after 36 minutes.

Suarez opened the scoring in the 10th minute with his seventh World Cup goal and Uruguay's lead was doubled in the 23rd minute when Diego Laxalt's shot took a wicked deflection off Cheryshev.

Cavani, Suarez's strike partner, sealed the victory to open his World Cup account with a goal from close range after a corner in the 90th minute. 

