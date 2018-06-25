Uruguay Beats Russia's 10-Man Team 3-0 to Top Group A

Uruguay comfortably beat World Cup hosts Russia 3-0 on Monday to seal top spot in Group A courtesy of a Luis Suarez free kick, a Denis Cheryshev own goal and a late Edinson Cavani strike.

Russia, who had already qualified along with Uruguay for the last 16 after winning their first two games, played much of the match with 10 men after Igor Smolnikov was sent off for two yellow cards after 36 minutes.