Upcoming Detective Film Portrays Russian Scientists Curing Cancer, Then Fighting America for the Patent

Aided by assistance from a benevolent government, a team of energetic, young Russian scientists in a small startup at the Skolkovo Innovation Center suddenly discover the cure to cancer. It’s a monumental breakthrough, but what follows next is a bitter struggle over the patent rights, and the scientists find themselves beset by American Big Pharma and Russian oligarchs. Then, one of the scientists is falsely accused of murder, and it’s up to a small-time prosecutor to uncover the diabolical scheme.

This is the plot of a new film, titled “The Patent,” a detective drama now in production, with funding from Russia’s Culture Ministry.