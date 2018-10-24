News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Oct. 24 2018 - 09:10

Up to 30 Russian Football Fans Injured in Rome Metro Escalator Collapse

Vera Scherbakova / TASS

A group of CSKA Moscow football fans were injured on Tuesday after an escalator in a Rome metro station collapsed, Russian news agencies reported.

The state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported that 30 people had been hurt in the accident at the Repubblica station, citing the Russian Embassy in Rome.

At least 12 of the injured fans were hospitalized, RIA said, with one man reportedly requiring an amputation — a claim that was later denied by the embassy. Social media footage of the incident shows the packed escalator speeding up with people attempting to jump off to the side.

According to local media cited by RIA, the Russian fans were intoxicated and began jumping on the escalator, prompting the collapse. 

The Repubblica station, where CSKA Moscow played AS Roma in the Champions League later on Tuesday, was closed after the accident.

Meanwhile, clashes between Italian and Russian fans were reported in other parts of the city.

CSKA lost the game 0-3.

Russian Football Hooligans Clash on Moscow Streets Ahead of Derby
Meanwhile…
Sept. 24 2018
Russian Football Hooligans Clash on Moscow Streets Ahead of Derby
An Open Letter By WADA President Craig Reedie (Op-ed)
Opinion
Sept. 24 2018
An Open Letter By WADA President Craig Reedie (Op-ed)
CAS Opens Case After Russian Federation Appeals Doping Ban Suspension
News
Sept. 27 2018
CAS Opens Case After Russian Federation Appeals Doping Ban Suspension

Latest news

Russia to Allocate $26M More for Putin's Administration in 2018, Media Reports
News
Oct. 24 2018
Russia to Allocate $26M More for Putin's Administration in 2018, Media Reports
Russian Man Attempts to Sneak Wife's Corpse Across Border in Car, Ukrainian Official Says
Meanwhile…
Oct. 24 2018
Russian Man Attempts to Sneak Wife's Corpse Across Border in Car, Ukrainian Official Says
All Moscow Shawarma Joints Violate Food Safety Regulations, Consumer Watchdog Says
News
Oct. 24 2018
All Moscow Shawarma Joints Violate Food Safety Regulations, Consumer Watchdog Says

Most read

News

'Aggressors Will Be Annihilated, We Will Go to Heaven as Martyrs,' Putin Says

Meanwhile…

Steven Seagal Whipped in Russian Cossack Initiation Ceremony

News

Snowden Says He Doesn't Feel Safe Living in Russia

News

At Least 18 Killed in Shooting at Crimean College

Opinion

The Crisis in the Orthodox Church and the Battle for Slavic History (Op-ed)

Sign up for our weekly newsletter