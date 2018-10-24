Up to 30 Russian Football Fans Injured in Rome Metro Escalator Collapse
Vera Scherbakova / TASS
A group of CSKA Moscow football fans were injured on Tuesday after an escalator in a Rome metro station collapsed, Russian news agencies reported.
The state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported that 30 people had been hurt in the accident at the Repubblica station, citing the Russian Embassy in Rome.
At least 12 of the injured fans were hospitalized, RIA said, with one man reportedly requiring an amputation — a claim that was later denied by the embassy. Social media footage of the incident shows the packed escalator speeding up with people attempting to jump off to the side.
According to local media cited by RIA, the Russian fans were intoxicated and began jumping on the escalator, prompting the collapse.
The Repubblica station, where CSKA Moscow played AS Roma in the Champions League later on Tuesday, was closed after the accident.
Meanwhile, clashes between Italian and Russian fans were reported in other parts of the city.
CSKA lost the game 0-3.