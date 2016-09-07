Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
27 seconds ago University Investigated for Naked Photo Hazing Scandal
28 minutes ago Pokemon Go Blogger Complains of Prison Death Threats
1 hour ago Security Services Interrogate Head of Russian Orthodox Autonomous Church
Russia
Pokemon Go Blogger Complains of Prison Death Threats
Russia
Security Services Interrogate Head of Russian Orthodox Autonomous Church
Russia
Ombudsman Calls to Abolish Russian Statute of Limitations for Child Sex Crimes
Russia
Russian Police Arrest Protesters Mocking Medvedev

University Investigated for Naked Photo Hazing Scandal

Sep. 07 2016 — 18:41
— Update: 18:41

University Investigated for Naked Photo Hazing Scandal

Sep. 07 2016 — 18:41
— Update: 18:41

Russia’s Investigative Committee is examining claims that students at a Siberian university were forced to undress as part of a campus orientation event. 

Photos from the event for new students at Kemerovo State University’s Department of History and International Relations were released online Tuesday, the Interfax news agency reported. The resulting scandal has so far caused three staff members to resign from their posts. 

The first-year students reportedly undressed as part of a competition held outside the city in which they received points for removing different articles of clothing. 

One student told the Vse42.ru news site that older students threatened to beat those declined to take part. 

They also said that the university would expel them for not participating and that older students would sneak into first-years’ rooms at night and cover them with feces. 

“I was very afraid, and I wasn’t ready for this,” the student said. 

Other students have refuted the claims, saying that nobody was forced to undress against their will.

“The upperclassmen are great guys and the orientation was cool,” one participant told Gazeta Kemerovo, “and what people are now claiming is pure slander.” 

Investigators are currently trying to determine which university officials were responsible for the event, the Investigative Committee said in a statement. The university administration has also appealed to the regional prosecutor’s office to carry out an investigation.



Related
Opinion
Teaching Is a Calling; It Should Not Mean Poverty
Russia
Russia's Novosibirsk Region Bans Low-Skilled Migrants
Russia
School and Hospital Funding Reallocated to Russian Stadium Construction
Sex Scandal Hits Elite Moscow School, Rocks Russian Intelligentsia

22 minutes ago

“For more than 16 years, we’ve known that the history teacher was having affairs with his students. He was a handsome man: smart, ironic, charismatic. It was hard not to fall in love with him.”

28 minutes ago

Pokemon Go Blogger Complains of Prison Death Threats

1 hour ago

Security Services Interrogate Head of Russian Orthodox Autonomous Church

2 hours ago

Ombudsman Calls to Abolish Russian Statute of Limitations for Child Sex Crimes

2 hours ago

EU Extends Sanctions Against Russia

3 hours ago

Russian Police Arrest Protesters Mocking Medvedev

3 hours ago

Four Crimean Tatars Jailed on Terrorism Charges

1 day ago

1 day ago

Sport and Decapitated Goats: Let the Nomadic Games Begin

A sporting tournament hosted in Kyrgyzstan is giving Russia and the United States a chance to practice sportsmanship, cultural exchange, and a version of polo ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Sport and Decapitated Goats: Let the Nomadic Games Begin

A sporting tournament hosted in Kyrgyzstan is giving Russia and the United States a chance to practice sportsmanship, cultural exchange, and a version of polo ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Sport and Decapitated Goats: Let the Nomadic Games Begin

A sporting tournament hosted in Kyrgyzstan is giving Russia and the United States a chance to practice sportsmanship, cultural exchange, and a version of polo ...

coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places  to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

28 minutes ago

Pokemon Go Blogger Complains of Prison Death Threats

1 hour ago

Security Services Interrogate Head of Russian Orthodox Autonomous Church

2 hours ago

Ombudsman Calls to Abolish Russian Statute of Limitations for Child Sex Crimes

28 minutes ago

Pokemon Go Blogger Complains of Prison Death Threats

1 hour ago

Security Services Interrogate Head of Russian Orthodox Autonomous Church

2 hours ago

Ombudsman Calls to Abolish Russian Statute of Limitations for Child Sex Crimes
4 days ago
By Yekaterina Schulmann
Yekaterina Schulmann
By Yekaterina Schulmann
The Russian Protest Movement: Not Dead, Not Alive, Just Different
By Yekaterina Schulmann
Yekaterina Schulmann
By Yekaterina Schulmann
4 days ago

There are two widespread misconceptions about protest activity in Russia. The first is that, for some mysterious reason, Russia is exempt from the general rule where the popularity of the ruling regime declines in tandem with the economy. The second is that the authorities have ...

Print edition — 6 days ago

September 01

State Duma's bad grandpa; The late Uzbek dictator; Boardroom squabble in European business association

1 hour ago

Who Will Be Uzbekistan's Next President?

1 hour ago

After days of speculation about his health, Islam Karimov, the first and only president of independent Uzbekistan, was pronounced dead on September 2. Karimov’s death has cast the country into uncertainty; analysts have predicted a surge of Islamic fundamentalism, ethnic and regional disputes, confrontation between political clans, and even civil ...

1 hour ago

Who Will Be Uzbekistan's Next President?

1 hour ago

After days of speculation about his health, Islam Karimov, the first and only president of independent Uzbekistan, was pronounced dead on September 2. Karimov’s death has cast the country into uncertainty; analysts have predicted a surge of Islamic fundamentalism, ethnic and regional disputes, confrontation between political clans, and even civil war.

1 hour ago

Who Will Be Uzbekistan's Next President?

1 hour ago

After days of speculation about his health, Islam Karimov, the first and only president of independent Uzbekistan, was pronounced dead on September 2. Karimov’s death has cast the country into uncertainty; analysts have predicted a surge of Islamic fundamentalism, ethnic and regional disputes, confrontation between political clans, and even civil war.
Doug Hall’s ‘Moscow Metamorphosis’: 10 Years On
2 days, 7 hours ago
A decade ago, when we formed the Moscow Architecture Preservation Society (MAPS), most of us weren’t even thirty. We founded the group to stop a ...

2 hours ago

EU Extends Sanctions Against Russia

3 hours ago

Russian Police Arrest Protesters Mocking Medvedev

3 hours ago

Four Crimean Tatars Jailed on Terrorism Charges

4 hours ago

Muchnik's Picks: Sound Up, Fields Festival and More Music in Moscow on the Weekend

This weekend Moscow celebrates City Day, which means crowds of people everywhere and plenty of free concerts and frivolity to enjoy. Just make sure you get a ticket to your gig or to the festival well in advance to enjoy the music and avoid having to fight your way through the hoards.

see more

4 hours ago

Muchnik's Picks: Sound Up, Fields Festival and More Music in Moscow on the Weekend

This weekend Moscow celebrates City Day, which means crowds of people everywhere and plenty of free concerts and frivolity to enjoy. Just make sure you get a ticket to your ...

1 day ago

Are Russian Borrowers Paying Down Debt Faster?

Debtors are rushing to repay overdue loans and paying down debt in larger increments, according to data provided by Sequoia Credit Consolidation. The ...

4 hours ago

Muchnik's Picks: Sound Up, Fields Festival and More Music in Moscow on the Weekend

This weekend Moscow celebrates City Day, which means crowds of people everywhere and plenty of free concerts and frivolity to enjoy. Just make sure you get a ticket to your gig or to the festival well in advance to enjoy the music and avoid having to fight your way through the hoards.

New issue — 6 days ago

September 01

State Duma's bad grandpa; The late Uzbek dictator; Boardroom squabble in European business association

1 day ago

1 day ago

Are Russian Borrowers Paying Down Debt Faster?

Debtors are rushing to repay overdue loans and paying down debt in larger increments, according to data provided by Sequoia Credit Consolidation. The average payment on auto loans has risen ...

1 day ago

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings
Hankering for spicy ramen on-the-go, a big meaty burger or a hidden gem in the center where you can relax with friends over a cocktail or two? Look no further than our roundup of everything that's new and delicious in Moscow.

1 day ago

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings
Hankering for spicy ramen on-the-go, a big meaty burger or a hidden gem in the center where you can relax with friends over a cocktail or two? Look no further than our roundup of everything that's new and delicious in Moscow.

3 hours ago

Siberian River Runs Bloodred, Activists Blame Chemical Spill
A river in Russia’s far northern city of Norilsk has turned a shocking bloodred following an industrial accident, ...

5 hours ago

Controversial Russian Crooner Filip Kirkorov Endorses Donald Trump
One of Russia's most famous pop stars, Filipp Kirkorov, has given his support to U.S. Republican presidential candidate ...

3 hours ago

Siberian River Runs Bloodred, Activists Blame Chemical Spill
A river in Russia’s far northern city of Norilsk has turned a shocking bloodred following an industrial accident, ...

5 hours ago

Controversial Russian Crooner Filip Kirkorov Endorses Donald Trump
One of Russia's most famous pop stars, Filipp Kirkorov, has given his support to U.S. Republican presidential candidate ...

2 hours ago

EU Extends Sanctions Against Russia
The European Union has extended its sanctions against Russia due to the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine. Travel ...

3 hours ago

Russian Police Arrest Protesters Mocking Medvedev
Police in the Siberian republic of Buryatia have detained two protesters for placards mocking Russian Prime Minister Dmitry ...
5 days ago
By Alexander Baunov
Alexander Baunov
By Alexander Baunov
Heirless in Tashkent
By Alexander Baunov
Alexander Baunov
By Alexander Baunov
5 days ago

Change is coming to the regimes of Central Asia, with Uzbekistan only the first state to experience a succession crisis. The departure ...

5 hours ago

Russian Security Services Forced to Reveal Home Searches

5 hours ago

Early Election Vote for Russians Hit by Typhoon Flooding

6 hours ago

Russian Justice Ministry Searches Human Rights Group Memorial

8 hours ago

Ukraine Considers Boycott of Russia's 2018 Football World Cup

23 hours ago

A Ban on Offending Russia's Veterans

23 hours ago

Russian Security Services Say ‘Spy Pen’ Found in Pokemon Go Player's Home
Too Satirical to Release on Bail
1 day ago
A week ago, Ruslan Sokolovsky was a locally famous video blogger in Yekaterinburg, known for his self-titled atheist magazine modeled on Charlie Hebdo, ...
Too Satirical to Release on Bail
1 day ago
A week ago, Ruslan Sokolovsky was a locally famous video ...
Are Russian Borrowers Paying Down Debt Faster?
1 day ago
Debtors are rushing to repay overdue loans and paying down debt in larger increments, according to data provided ...
coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

1 day ago

1 day ago

Too Satirical to Release on Bail

A week ago, Ruslan Sokolovsky was a locally famous video blogger in Yekaterinburg, known for his ...

2 days ago

2 days ago

Moscow Restaurants: Superhero Superfood at Groot

Groot is named after the extraterrestrial, tree-like creature featured in the Marvel blockbuster “Guardians of the ...

Most Read

EU Extends Sanctions Against Russia

Controversial Russian Crooner Filip Kirkorov Endorses Donald Trump

A Ban on Offending Russia's Veterans

Finnish Doctor Sheds Light on Uzbek Leader's Demise
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Система Orphus
© Copyright 1992-2016. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+