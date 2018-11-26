United States' Nikki Haley Denounces Russia for 'Arrogant' Move Against Ukraine

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley warned Russia on Monday that its seizure of three Ukrainian vessels was an "outrageous violation of sovereign Ukrainian territory" and urged Moscow to reduce tensions caused by its "arrogant" act.

Haley said she spoke with President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo earlier on Monday and her statement "reflects the concerns at the highest level."

"As President Trump has said many times, the United States would welcome a normal relationship with Russia. But outlaw actions like this one continue to make that impossible," said Haley, a member of Trump's cabinet.

Russia seized two small Ukrainian armored artillery vessels and a tugboat, which Moscow said had illegally entered Russia's territorial waters. Kiev said its vessels did nothing wrong and has accused Russia of military aggression.

"The United States will maintain its Crimea-related sanctions against Russia. Further Russian escalation of this kind will only make matters worse. It will further undermine Russia's standing in the world. It will further sour Russia’s relations with the U.S. and many other countries," Haley said.

Russian Deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyansky accused Ukraine of planning the incident and suggested it was because President Petro Poroshenko's popularity among voters was low ahead of an election next year.

"How can he maintain power in these circumstances? It's clear - organize provocation and once again accuse Russia of everything, inflate his own ratings and put himself forward as the savior of the nation," Polyansky told the council.