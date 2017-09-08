Four Detained After Bottle Thrown at U.S. Embassy in Moscow

Four men have been detained in central Moscow after a bottle was thrown at the gates of the U.S. Embassy, an unidentified law enforcement official told the state-run RIA news agency on Friday.

U.S. Embassy spokeswoman Maria Olson was cited as saying that the incident, which took place late on Sept. 7, did not cause any injuries.

This is the second act of vandalism against a U.S. diplomatic mission in Russia in less than two weeks as relations between the countries have worsened after Russia ordered the United States to cut its diplomatic staff, and Washington in turn closed Russia’s San Francisco consulate and several other annexes.

On Aug. 29, the St. Petersburg consulate building’s facade and a nearby vehicle were damaged when unknown persons splashed it with paint.