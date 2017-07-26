U.S. Declassifies Interviews With KGB Officer on JFK Assassin

Russia
July 26, 2017
July 26, 2017 — 11:37
The U.S.  National Archives has released a set of previously withheld documents on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, in which the main highlights are audio interviews with a former KGB officer, the agency announced this week.

The newly released 3,810 materials were previously withheld in accordance with the JFK Assassination Records Collection Act of 1992.

The declassified documents include 17 audio files of interviews with Yuri Nosenko, a KGB officer who defected to the U.S. in January 1964. The interviews were conducted in January, February and July 1964.

Lee Harvey Oswald, who was charged with Kennedy’s murder, defected to the Soviet Union and lived in the country from 1959 until 1962. According to Nosenko, he was in charge of the KGB’s file on Oswald during his time spent there.

The files are the first batch of documents to be released, and they will be available online and later as original paper records.  

The JFK Assassination Records Collection consists of approximately five million pages of records.

