U.S. Ambassador Huntsman Disappointed by Russia's Foreign Media Bill

U.S. Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman says he’s disappointed by a new bill that targets foreign news outlets, passed in response to Kremlin-backed news channel RT’s registration as a "foreign agent" in the United States.

Russian senators voted overwhelmingly in favor of the bill earlier on Wednesday, a week after the lower house of parliament passed without a single dissenting voice. After being signed into law by President Vladimir Putin, news outlets that receive funding from abroad may be branded “foreign agents.”

The country's Justice Ministry has reportedly warned two U.S.-funded news outlets they may be added to the list before the upper house took the bill up for consideration. The designation would require foreign outlets to disclose their status, report their activities and agree to financial inspections.

Non-compliant foreign news organizations could be blocked in Russia without a court order.