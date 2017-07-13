Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
35 seconds ago Many Russians Don’t Know the Jehovah’s Witnesses, But They Still Want It Banned
25 minutes ago Russian Foreign Ministry Slams NATO Film on Baltic Resistance
2 hours ago Moscow Court Sentences Nemtsov’s Killer to 20 Years
Russia
Many Russians Don’t Know the Jehovah’s Witnesses, But They Still Want It Banned
Russia
Russian Foreign Ministry Slams NATO Film on Baltic Resistance
Russia
Moscow Court Sentences Nemtsov’s Killer to 20 Years
Meanwhile…
Before You Take Up Russian Citizenship, You Need to Take This Oath
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

United Russia Tries to Fight ‘Fake News’ (In Its Own Way)

July 13, 2017 — 11:08
— Update: 11:07

United Russia Tries to Fight ‘Fake News’ (In Its Own Way)

July 13, 2017 — 11:08
— Update: 11:07
Pexels / Pixabay

Two State Duma deputies have introduced a proposal calling for multi-million ruble fines for publishing “false information” on social media.

The amendment by two members of the majority party United Russia proposes a fine of up to five million rubles ($83,000) for individuals and up to 50 million rubles ($830,000) for large corporations, the RBC news outlet reported Wednesday, citing a copy of the text.

In an explanatory note to the proposal seen by RBC, the authors said they were following in the footsteps of Germany.

They were likely referring to Germany’s Network Enforcement Act, which calls for hefty fines against social media companies that violate hate speech and false information rules.

Sergei Boyarsky, one of the authors of the Russian amendment, told RBC the law would target social media companies, not individual users.

“It will be up to the organizers of information dissemination to delete illegal information,” he said on Twitter.

Although still in a preliminary stage, Russian social media companies have reacted negatively to the proposed bill.

“The proposed measures are completely redundant and they are impossible to implement,” a spokesperson for the VKontakte social media platform, Yevgeny Krasnikov, told RBC.

Vkontakte and Odnoklassniki, Russia’s most popular social media websites, both argue there are already ways for users to flag disturbing or false content.

The RBC report did not specify who would be the judge of whether social media posts contain fake news, but it would likely be Russia’s communications watchdog, Roskomnadzor.

Recently, Roskomnadzor threatened to block the encrypted messaging service Telegram, arguing it was being used by terrorists.

Attempts to regulate the Internet in Russia are widely seen by critics as a way to encroach on freedom of speech and stifle online activity that is critical of the Kremlin.

Like, Share, Convict: Russian Authorities Target Social Media Users
Related
Russia
Russian Security Service Announces Telegram Messenger Terror Link Amid Privacy Row
Russia
Russian Intelligence Chief Says Terrorists Use Telegram's ‘Secret Chats’
Business
Telegram App to Refuse Russia's Data Demands
Business
How Telegram Became the Durov Brothers' Weapon Against Surveillance
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+