United Russia Politician Re-Elected After Disclosing Rape Conviction

A United Russia politician has been re-elected to his seat in the Tver city government, despite being forced to disclose his rape conviction to the local electorate. Voters were confronted by entrepreneur Anton Sekerzhitsky's criminal past when they went to the polls on Sunday.



Единороссы обнищали ресурсами..Воры закончились..начали насильников выдвигать в депутаны. pic.twitter.com/x5ldfcCCPI — ௵_Надежда (@nadezdanba) September 18, 2016

"United Russia are running low on resources," one local woman wrote on Twitter. "They ran out of thieves, so now they're starting with the rapists."

