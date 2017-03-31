Underground Spy Room Uncovered in Moscow City Center

Experts believe the hideaway — called a slukh in Russian — would have been used to spy on the city's enemies in the 16th-century.

The room was uncovered in Moscow's central Lyubyanka district during the city's ongoing construction work.

Archeologists in Moscow have discovered a “secret spy room” buried underneath the streets of the capital.

Soldiers sitting inside the room, which would have been hidden beneath the walls of Moscow's Kitaygorod Wall, would have been able to hear the conversations of those outside thanks to the den's acoustics.

Similar niches were discovered during the construction of the Moscow metro during the 1920s.

The Kitaygorod Wall was built in the first half of the 16th century to protect the city from raids from Crimean Tatars. The wall once stretched over 2.5 kilometers and featured 12 towers, but only small fragments have survived to the modern day.