Unauthorized Moscow Banksy Exhibit Elicits LOL From Artist

Russia’s largest art exhibition center is allegedly running an unauthorized exhibition of street artist Banksy’s work that even the artist himself didn’t know about, according to organizers and the artist’s social media.

The Banksy exhibit at the Central House of Artists was the first solo display of the famously reclusive artist’s work in Russia. Running from June to September, the exhibition includes sketches, prints and original objects on loan from several private collectors and museums.

The news of the exhibit was a surprise to the artist himself.

“What the hell is that?” the British street artist asked in a screenshot of a private exchange posted on Instagram Wednesday in which he is told, ostensibly for the first time, about the event.

In the conversation, Banksy is told that a building with a “Banksy” banner houses a paid exhibit of his work in Moscow.

In response, the artist said he does not charge for his art “unless there’s a fairground wheel.”