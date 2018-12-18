News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Dec. 18 2018 - 12:12

UN Passes Resolution Criticizing Crimea Militarization, Russia Expresses Regret

Linh Do / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Russia said it regretted a newly passed United Nations resolution criticizing its militarization of “temporarily occupied” Crimea.

The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on Monday voicing “grave concern over the progressive militarization of Crimea” and calling on Russia to “end its temporary occupation of Ukraine’s territory,” Ukraine's Mission to the UN reported. In a 66-19 vote, the resolution submitted by Ukraine condemned Moscow’s building of a bridge connecting mainland Russia to the annexed peninsula and called for the release of Ukrainian sailors and warships seized in November.

Read More
Russia Won’t Go to War With 'Nazi' Ukraine, Lavrov Says

“We regret the latest vote,” Russia’s Deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyansky said after the resolution was adopted.

“The Kiev regime thus receives new signals that it’s allowed everything and all will be forgiven, while Russia will be unconditionally blamed in advance for all its sins and crimes,” he said.

Polyansky said it was “heartening” that 72 nations abstained from the vote, but criticized the “bloc discipline” of the 66 countries that backed the Crimean resolution, many of which were NATO and EU member-states.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and has since deployed advanced weaponry on the Black Sea peninsula. The international community has not recognized the annexation, which the Kremlin calls Crimea’s “reunification” with Russia, while Western nations responded to the move with a series of economic sanctions.

The UN General Assembly approved a resolution in December 2017 calling the Russian authorities in Crimea “occupation forces” and noting that the application of Russian law was illegal there.

General Assembly resolutions are non-binding but can carry political weight.

Russia and Ukraine Trade Barbs After Incident in Sea of Azov
News
Nov. 25 2018
Russia and Ukraine Trade Barbs After Incident in Sea of Azov
Ukraine Accuses Russia of Seizing Three of its Ships in Black Sea
News
Nov. 25 2018
Ukraine Accuses Russia of Seizing Three of its Ships in Black Sea
Ship Chokepoint in Focus as Russia-Ukraine Tensions Flare-Up
Business
Nov. 26 2018
Ship Chokepoint in Focus as Russia-Ukraine Tensions Flare-Up


Latest news

Russians Charged Over $27M in Bribes in 2018, Prosecutors Say
News
Dec. 18 2018
Russians Charged Over $27M in Bribes in 2018, Prosecutors Say
Russia Can Easily Make Intermediate Missiles If U.S. Quits Nuclear Treaty, Putin Says
News
Dec. 18 2018
Russia Can Easily Make Intermediate Missiles If U.S. Quits Nuclear Treaty, Putin Says
Russian Teen Sentenced to 10 Years for School Knife Attack
News
Dec. 18 2018
Russian Teen Sentenced to 10 Years for School Knife Attack

Most read

News

'We Don’t Want Protests Like in Paris Here,' Putin Says, Explaining Jailing of Activist

News

New Russian Warplanes and Missiles Beat Expectations in Syria, Official Says

News

Russia Considers Deploying Military Aircraft in Venezuela Long Term, Media Reports

News

How Russia’s Attempt to Solve Its Trash Crisis Is Backfiring

News

Putin's Ratings in 2018, a Sign of Things to Come? An Interview With Alexei Levinson

Sign up for our weekly newsletter