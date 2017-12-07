Former Economy Minister Ulyukayev Apologizes for 'Compromising' in Final Court Appearance

In a final court appearance before sentencing, former Economic Development Minister Alexei Ulyukayev on Thursday apologized for “compromising too often” and becoming entangled in a bureaucratic “dance.”



Ulyukayev is the first serving Russian minister to be arrested since the fall of the Soviet Union. He has been under house arrest since his detention in November on charges of having elicited a $2 million bribe from state oil giant Rosneft’s head, Igor Sechin.



“I plead guilty," he told the court. "Of course, not guilty of that absurd accusation against me […] I’m guilty of compromising too often, seeking the easy way, my career, and wellbeing at the expense of my principles."