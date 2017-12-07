News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
6 hours ago Moscow Police Question American Journalist Michael Bohm Over Registration
6 hours ago Russian Foreign Ministry 'Alarmed' by Trump’s Recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's Capital
6 hours ago Former Economy Minister Ulyukayev Apologizes for 'Compromising' in Final Court Appearance
News
Moscow Police Question American Journalist Michael Bohm Over Registration
News
Russian Foreign Ministry 'Alarmed' by Trump’s Recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's Capital
News
Anti-Corruption Protester Sentenced to 1.5 Years in Moscow
Meanwhile…
Why Was a Russian Ambulance Helping an Injured Man in Stockholm?
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Former Economy Minister Ulyukayev Apologizes for 'Compromising' in Final Court Appearance

Dec 7, 2017 — 18:19
— Update: 18:28

Former Economy Minister Ulyukayev Apologizes for 'Compromising' in Final Court Appearance

Dec 7, 2017 — 18:19
— Update: 18:28
Alexei Ulyukayev (Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency)

In a final court appearance before sentencing, former Economic Development Minister Alexei Ulyukayev on Thursday apologized for “compromising too often” and becoming entangled in a bureaucratic “dance.”

Ulyukayev is the first serving Russian minister to be arrested since the fall of the Soviet Union. He has been under house arrest since his detention in November on charges of having elicited a $2 million bribe from state oil giant Rosneft’s head, Igor Sechin.

“I plead guilty," he told the court. "Of course, not guilty of that absurd accusation against me […] I’m guilty of compromising too often, seeking the easy way, my career, and wellbeing at the expense of my principles." 

Background reading: The Stunning Story of Russian Minister Ulyukayev's Arrest for Bribery, Explained

“Only when you yourself get into trouble do you begin to understand how difficult life is for people, the injustices they come up against. As long as your own life is fine, you turn your back on people’s suffering.”

“Forgive me, people,” he added.

From the outset, the trial has been mired in intrigue, with the defense alleging Ulyukayev accepted a bag with cash thinking it was filled with wine and sausages.

Ulyukayev has contributed to the drama of the trial by bringing novels to the courtroom, including Anton Chekhov’s “The Murder” and Franz Kafka’s “The Trial.”

Prosecutors have demanded a 10-year prison sentence and a fine of 500 million rubles ($8.5 million).

Related
News
Rosneft CEO Sechin to Appear as Witness in Ulyukayev Embezzlement Trial
News
Every Third Russian Has Paid a Bribe, Says Transparency International Survey
News
Former St. Petersburg Official Embroiled in World Cup Corruption Scheme
News
Paradise Papers: How a Russian Businessman Scammed a European Bank Out of Millions
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+