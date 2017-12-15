Ulyukayev Handed 8 Years for Rosneft Bribery Scandal — the Reactions

The first serving minister in Russia to be convicted since the collapse of the Soviet Union was handed an eight-year prison sentence Friday for soliciting a $2 million bribe from the CEO of Russia’s state-owned oil giant Rosneft.

Alexei Ulyukayev was arrested by the FSB after a sting operation at Rosneft’s offices in November last year, orchestrated by the energy conglomerate’s chief, Igor Sechin.

Prosecutors had initially asked for the former economic development minister to be slapped with a 10-year sentence and a 500 million ruble ($8.5 million) fine. But in the final chapter of what proved to be a dramatic series of hearings — in which Sechin failed to respond to four court summons — the presiding judge ordered the former minister to pay out 130 million rubles ($2.2 million) and spend the better part of a decade in a high security detention facility.

The news rattled pundits and politicians alike who expected to Ulyukayev to get off with house arrest or even a suspended sentence.

Here’s how Russia is reacting to the news:

— Gleb Pavlovsky, Russian political scientist



"[The decision] shows only one thing: That Russia’s legal system has been hijacked by the interests of private individuals. Individuals are using it to to further their own wishes. The court is not scared of anything it seems, not even the Kremlin."



— Dmitry Gudkov, former Duma deputy:



“Governors, officials: if a minister can be sent to prison with this kind of ‘proof,’ then any of you can be sent just as easily.”