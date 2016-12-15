Ulyukayev Arrest Scuppered Japanese Bid for Shares in Russia’s Rosneft

Moscow Student Varvara Karaulova Jailed for 4.5 Years for Islamic State Ties
2 hours ago
Russian student Varvara Karaulova has been found guilty of attempting to join the Islamic State.
