Ulyukayev Arrest Scuppered Japanese Bid for Shares in Russia’s Rosneft

The arrest of Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev may have killed off a privatization deal being brokered between Japanese investors and Russian oil giant Rosneft, the Dozhd television network reported Thursday.

Japan's state-owned Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC) had earlier expressed interest in buying the Kremlin's 19.5 percent share in Rosneft, an unnamed source told the outlet.

Japanese negotiators were reportedly reassured that Ulyukayev was “absolutely trustworthy” prior to his Nov. 14 arrest on charges of corruption.

The arrest reportedly shook Japanese officials, who Dozhd's source described as having been “extremely cautious.”