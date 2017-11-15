Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin Dodges Court Appearance Again

The CEO of Russian oil giant Rosneft and key witness in a bribery case against a former minister has been summoned to appear in court for the third time.
Former Economic Development Minister Alexei Ulyukayev has been under house arrest since his detention last November. He is suspected of demanding $2 million to approve the purchase of the Bashneft oil firm by Rosneft.
Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin skipped two court dates this week despite the court sending him a summons by e-mail, fax and post.
Moscow's Zamoskvoretsky District Court judge ruled to issue a third summons to Sechin to testify at the next hearing on Wednesday, Nov. 22, the news website Mediazona reported.