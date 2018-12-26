Ukrainian Lawyer Sentenced for Espionage, Arms Smuggling

A Ukrainian lawyer has reportedly been sentenced to eight years behind bars for espionage and attempting to illegally obtain and export military goods.

Igor Kiyashko was detained this spring in Nizhny Novgorod, 400 kilometers east of Moscow, and charged with espionage and arms smuggling in June. Reports said he was accused of trying to purchase engine parts for MiG-29 fighter jets and of collecting classified documents related to the S-400 surface-to-air missile system at the request of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

Nizhny Novgorod’s court system spokesman Valery Lazarev told Interfax Wednesday that Kiyashko would be spending his eight years in “maximum security” prison. Interfax also cited Lazarev as saying that the hearing was closed “due to secret information.”