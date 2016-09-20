Ukrainian Separatist Yevgeny Zhilin Murdered in Moscow Restaurant

21 minutes ago
The dust is now settling after the landslide victory this Sunday by Vladimir Putin and United Russia — a showing so good that the party will now enjoy a constitutional super-majority in the new parliament. ...
1 day agoElections 2016: An Overwelming Victory for the Kremlin
With over 40 percent of the ballots counted, the outcome of Russia's 2016 Parliamentary elections is completely clear: President Vladimir Putin came out on top of this election, with his party of power, United Russia, looking to take an overwhelming majority in the new State Duma assembly.
1 day agoElections 2016: An Overwelming Victory for the Kremlin
With over 40 percent of the ballots counted, the outcome of Russia's 2016 Parliamentary elections is completely clear: President Vladimir Putin came out on top of this election, with his party of power, United Russia, looking to take an overwhelming majority in the new State Duma assembly.
3 days ago
3 days ago
20 hours agoFraud Caught on Camera: Election Results Annulled in Rostov-on-Don Polling Station
20 hours agoFraud Caught on Camera: Election Results Annulled in Rostov-on-Don Polling Station
18 hours agoPutin: United Russia's Victory Boosted By Attempted 'External Pressure'