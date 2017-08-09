Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Weekend in Moscow: Celebrate India Day
1 hour ago Ukrainian Man Falls Asleep on a Raft, Wakes Up Off Crimean Coast
1 hour ago Adidas Closes More Stores in Russia as Sales Shrink
Russia
Adidas Closes More Stores in Russia as Sales Shrink
Russia
Looking for Lenin
Russia
Russian Jews Decry Official's 'Humiliating' Holocaust Comments
Russia
If Navalny Takes Power He Could End Up Like Putin, Says Khodorkovsky
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Ukrainian Man Falls Asleep on a Raft, Wakes Up Off Crimean Coast

Aug 9, 2017 — 12:23
— Update: 12:25

Ukrainian Man Falls Asleep on a Raft, Wakes Up Off Crimean Coast

Aug 9, 2017 — 12:23
— Update: 12:25
Ekaterina Sotova / Flickr

An 18-year-old Ukrainian unintentionally crossed into Crimean waters after falling asleep on an inflatable raft on the Ukrainian coast and spending three days in open water.

The man, a resident of Ukraine’s Kherson province, dozed off on an inflatable raft on the coast of Lazurnoye, a Ukrainian resort town where he works as a security guard.

The following morning, he woke up in open water in the Black Sea, the state-run news agency RIA Novosti reports

He was rescued on Aug. 5 in Crimea’s Karkinitsky Bay, after spending almost three days in 40 degrees Celsius heat and without any food or water, the report said, citing Crimea's border service.

The young man was in a state of extreme fatigue and dehydration and taken to a hospital in the Crimean coastal town of Chernomorskoye.

The authorities have not yet commented on how he will be returned to Ukraine.

Since Russia annexed the Black Sea peninsula in March 2014, relations between Moscow and Kiev have soured and travel from Ukraine to Crimea— once among the most popular tourist destinations for Ukrainians — has become more difficult.

Related
Russia
FSB Questions Siemens’ Partner in Russia Amid Crimea Lawsuit
Russia
Siemens Cuts Ties With Russian State Companies Over Crimea Breach
Opinion
In Siemens Turbines Scandal, Russia Has Most to Lose (Op-ed)
Russia
Delta Says Security, Not Crimea, Reason to Remove Russian Man From Flight
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+