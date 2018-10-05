Ukrainian Filmmaker Oleg Sentsov Ends 145-Day Hunger Strike

Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov, jailed in Russia on terrorism charges, has ended his hunger strike after four months and three weeks.

Sentsov, 42, a native of Ukraine's Crimean peninsula, declared the protest on May 14 with the demand that 64 Ukrainians he considers political prisoners be released. Initially, the filmmaker serving a 20-year extremism prison sentence said he would continue his hunger strike to the “bitter end.”

Hours after the Federal Prison Service made the announcement on Friday, Sentsov released a statement saying he will end his hunger strike on Saturday because Russian doctors planned to force-feed him against his will.

“In these conditions, I have to stop my hunger strike starting tomorrow, that is on Oct. 6,” he wrote in a letter published by the independent Novaya Gazeta newspaper. “I’m grateful to everyone who supported me and apologize to those whom I failed.”