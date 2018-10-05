News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Oct. 05 2018 - 17:10

Ukrainian Filmmaker Oleg Sentsov Ends 145-Day Hunger Strike

Oleg Sentsov / AP / TASS

Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov, jailed in Russia on terrorism charges, has ended his hunger strike after four months and three weeks.

Sentsov, 42, a native of Ukraine's Crimean peninsula, declared the protest on May 14 with the demand that 64 Ukrainians he considers political prisoners be released. Initially, the filmmaker serving a 20-year extremism prison sentence said he would continue his hunger strike to the “bitter end.”

Hours after the Federal Prison Service made the announcement on Friday, Sentsov released a statement saying he will end his hunger strike on Saturday because Russian doctors planned to force-feed him against his will.

“In these conditions, I have to stop my hunger strike starting tomorrow, that is on Oct. 6,” he wrote in a letter published by the independent Novaya Gazeta newspaper. “I’m grateful to everyone who supported me and apologize to those whom I failed.”

Read More
Oleg Sentsov's Hunger Strike Evokes a Dark Chapter in Soviet History (Op-ed)

The film director said he lost 20 kilograms in 145 days.

“Sentsov has in writing agreed to eat meals,” the prison service announced in a statement earlier on Friday. “We have consulted with Moscow’s best nutritionists to develop the most optimal meal plan for him.”

The Ukrainian government’s human rights chief said the end of Sentsov’s hunger strike “means he’s in critical condition.”

“I’m deeply convinced that Russia isn’t providing suitable medical support,” Lyudmila Denisova wrote on Facebook. “If I have to, I’ll go to the [penal] colony in Labytnangi tonight.”

Sentsov was accused of setting fire to two office buildings in Crimea, including one of Russia's ruling party, and of plotting to blow up a monument to Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin. The film director and human rights activists have denounced the trial as politically motivated.

Latest news

Support for Russia’s Ruling Party Drops to 10-Year Lows, Poll Says
News
Oct. 05 2018
Support for Russia’s Ruling Party Drops to 10-Year Lows, Poll Says
Half of Russian Youth Say They’re Unaware of Stalinist Repressions – Poll
News
Oct. 05 2018
Half of Russian Youth Say They’re Unaware of Stalinist Repressions – Poll
Head-on Bus Crash Kills 13 Near Moscow
News
Oct. 05 2018
Head-on Bus Crash Kills 13 Near Moscow

Most read

News

Putin Tells Trump: 'Blame the Guy in the Mirror for High Oil Prices'

News

Anglo-American School in St. Petersburg Closes After 40 Years

News

More Than 150 Russian Sailors Have Been Stranded in Ports Worldwide

News

Russia Has a Vaccination Problem

News

Number of Russians Applying for U.S. Visas Abroad Skyrockets

Sign up for our weekly newsletter