26 seconds ago Ukraine's Breakaway Luhansk Republic Declares Ruble Official Currency
2 hours ago After 2 Months in Rural Russia, German 'Sex Refugees' Return Home
2 hours ago Siberian Police Accidentally Advertise Russia's Online Drug Trade
The New Yorker's Latest Magazine Cover Features a Cartoon Putin and a Russian Title
Russia Riled by Trump's 'Disturbing' Nuclear Weapons Comments
Russia Appoints Temporary UN Ambassador
Three Russian Athletes Cleared to Compete Independent of Banned National Team
Feb 27, 2017 — 18:36
Feb 27, 2017 — 18:36
The self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic will adopt the Russian ruble as its official currency on March 1.

The Luhansk government, which currently uses rubles unofficially alongside the Ukrainian hryvnia, claimed that the change would help to stabilize the breakaway republic's volatile economy.

The republic's state bank will make daily announcements on the rate of the ruble against the U.S. dollar, euro, and hryvnia as part of the deal.

Putin Signs Executive Order Recognizing Passports Issued by Ukraine's Rebels

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an executive order to officially recognize passports issued the Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics on Saturday.

Russia will also begin to recognize education documents, certificates recording births, deaths, marriages, and divorces, and automobile registrations.

This decision follows reports earlier this month by the RBC news agency that Russian border authorities were already accepting identification papers unofficially.

By Katerina Sergatskova
By Katerina Sergatskova

Paul Manafort and the Red Thread Running Through the Long Ukrainian Revolution

Three years on from the shooting of protesters in Kiev, geopolitical scores are far from settled.

Dancing Bears and Trump Pancakes: Russians Celebrate Maslenitsa

Maslenitsa is a traditional Russian folk festival with pagan roots that celebrates the end of winter and the beginning of spring.

23 hours ago

Orhan Pamuk Receives Tolstoy Estate's Literary Award in Moscow

Turkish writer and Nobel Prize winner Orhan Pamuk has been presented with the Yasnaya Polyana Literary Award in Moscow for his 2014 novel "A Strangeness in My Mind."

By Bob Jack
Why Porn Will Never Die in Russia (Op-Ed)

