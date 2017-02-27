Ukraine's Breakaway Luhansk Republic Declares Ruble Official Currency

The self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic will adopt the Russian ruble as its official currency on March 1.

The Luhansk government, which currently uses rubles unofficially alongside the Ukrainian hryvnia, claimed that the change would help to stabilize the breakaway republic's volatile economy.

The republic's state bank will make daily announcements on the rate of the ruble against the U.S. dollar, euro, and hryvnia as part of the deal.