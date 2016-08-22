Ukraine to Sue Russia Over Crimea

Ukraine plans to launch legal proceedings against Russia for violating United Nations convention with its annexation of Crimea, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said Monday.



Speaking at a meeting of Ukrainian ambassadors, Klimkin said that Ukraine plans to file a case in international courts “relating to Russia’s violation of UN maritime law" in the waters surrounding Crimea, the Interfax news agency reported Monday.



“We will soon prove that Russia also violated its responsibilities under the convention on the ban on financing terrorism. We will prove that what is happening in temporarily occupied Crimea is complete discrimination,'' Klimkin said.



The international community still recognizes Crimea as part of Ukraine. Russia annexed the territory in 2014, integrating it into Russia later that year following a highly disputed referendum.

Russia earlier this month accused Ukraine of planning terrorist attacks on the peninsula. Ukraine has accused Russia of fabricating the allegations, saying it is committed to returning "the occupied territory of Crimea" to Ukraine through diplomatic means.